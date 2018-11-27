0 Siobhan Riley

Siobhan knew from a young age that she wanted to become a journalist because of her passion for writing.

Siobhan, is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio and grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina.

She graduated Summa Cum Laude from North Carolina A&T State University with her BA in Journalism and Mass Communication. There, she received the “Most Outstanding Graduate Award” in the journalism department.

Siobhan started at FOX13 Memphis in August of 2018.

Before coming to FOX13, Siobhan took on the role as the director of marketing and communications for a Tennessee State Representative’s district office from 2016-2018 where she coordinated community outreach initiatives in Memphis and worked in media relations.

Before coming to Memphis, Siobhan worked as a reporter/anchor at WJRT in Flint, Michigan.

Before that, she was a reporter/ fill-in anchor at WCBI in Columbus, Mississippi where she received the Mississippi Associated Press Award for her spot news coverage on a Starkville, MS fire that took the lives of nine people.

Siobhan started her career in radio at 1510 WEAL Gospel when she was in college; also known as one of the top gospel radio stations in the country.

She also interned at CBS News in New York.

Before making her way in front of the camera, Siobhan was a production assistant at WXII-TV in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Two months later, she was offered her first on-air job at WCJB in Gainesville, Florida.

In her spare time, she enjoys motivational speaking, reading, traveling and spending time with her family.

She also has a passion for mentoring youth.

Siobhan is the Council of Presidents Chairperson for the National Association of Black Journalists and former president of the Memphis Association of Black Journalists.

