Tony Atkins
Multimedia Journalist
Tony joined the FOX13 news team in July 2016 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.
Prior to Memphis, Tony spent time at FOX13’s sister station WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh as a digital content producer. Unlike traditional digital content producers, Tony shot, wrote and edited stories exclusively for WPXI’s digital platform.
Tony has also worked at the Austin American-Statesman newspaper in Austin, Texas. He interned at ESPN Radio and WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee. He is eager to round out his experiences from working in print, radio, digital and television.
A born and raised native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tony is eager to enjoy the warm summers and mild winters in the mid-south. He is also excited to learn more about the rich African-American history of Memphis.
Tony says outside of working at FOX13, he is most excited to get familiar with the city home to the best barbecue in America!
Tony is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he held the title of Sports Editor of the UWM Post newspaper, as well as being a Murrow Award-winning anchor/reporter for the Panthervision student newscast.
He has covered presidential visits, South By Southwest, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ latest Stanley Cup Run and the Texas Longhorns in the past. Today, he’s looking to tell the stories of Memphis and its people and give a voice to people whose stories aren’t often told.
Tony is a huge fan of sports, politics and discovering local businesses. If you see him around, make sure to say hello because he is always looking to connect with the community he serves.
