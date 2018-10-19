Winnie Wright

Winnie joined the FOX13 News Team in October 2018 as the Good Morning Memphis Weekend anchor and reporter.
Winnie comes to the mid-south from just across the River at THV11 in Little Rock. There, Winnie found her love of interacting directly with viewers as Anchor of THV11 Saturday Morning, perfected her chops covering crime and justice, but also became known for her investigative prowess, and tough questions at the Arkansas State Capitol.
Prior to her time at THV11, Winnie was the South Georgia Bureau Chief for WCTV in Tallahassee, Florida. There, she covered seven counties across South Georgia and North Florida, without the luxuries of the newsroom. Including, the mysterious death of a South Georgia teen found dead in a rolled up gym mat at his high school.
Winnie is a proud University of Alabama alum, Bama Football, and Atlanta sports fan.
Mid-west born and Georgia bred to an Advance Practice Nurse and 101st Airborne Veteran, Winnie is half nurturing, half no-nonsense, and a whole lot of fun.
When she’s not breaking news, you can find Winnie advocating for animal rescue, checking out the latest cuisine, or traveling the world.
