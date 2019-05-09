0 $10 billion lawsuit filed against city over 'Memphis 3.0' plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local community development corporation has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the City of Memphis over its "Memphis 3.0” plan.

A spokesperson told FOX13 they have no comment because this is "pending litigation.”

However, they've told FOX13 over and over again that the New Chicago neighborhood had the same opportunities as all the others.

Dr. Carnita Atwater is the face behind the lawsuit filed against the city of Memphis, Shelby County, Governor Bill Lee and others.

The lawsuit was filed pro-se in federal court, meaning the group does not have an attorney representing them.

"We do not feel like $10 billion is a lot of money, when you gave Electrolux, they're walking away with $100 million,” she told us.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Atwater represents the New Chicago Community Partnership Revitalization CDC, one of the many community development groups that submitted input for the Memphis 3.0 plan.

She alleges their input wasn't given the same weight as others. The bulk of the money, the lawsuit argues, will be pumped in to white neighborhoods.

"They have given property to the Frayser CDC, they have given property to the Binghampton CDC," said Atwater.

When pressed that those communities are historically black communities, she told FOX13 the leadership at their community development corporations are not.

"They're trying to make it where you can no longer own a home," Atwater said.

For months, Atwater has alleged the city's motivation is centered around gentrifying the New Chicago neighborhood.

"(Many people) may not want it, but the New Chicago community, Orange Mound community, Walker Homes community, Glenn View community, we want the community,” Atwater said.

Atwater said she has proof that developers want to buy the old Firestone plant and surrounding property in the area. FOX13 has not seen that proof.

Many have said Atwater is just angry she wasn't given city-owned property to build an African-themed resort in North Memphis. We asked for her response to that claim.

"That plan is a New Chicago Community Partnership Revitalization Plan, not a Dr. Atwater Revitalization plan,” she told FOX13.

The Memphis 3.0 plan has identified New Chicago and several other historically black neighborhoods as "nurture" anchors.

Atwater said they don't want to be nurtured anymore. If this lawsuit proceeds, they plan to use the money to "accelerate" New Chicago.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.