$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Memphis

One person won big on the Powerball in Memphis.
According to the Tennessee Lottery, A lucky Powerball player in Memphis won $100,000 last night by matching four of the white ball numbers drawn plus the Powerball.
The winning numbers are 05 22 32 38 58, and the Powerball is 26.
The base prize for that prize level is $50,000, but since the Memphis player added the Power Play option for an extra dollar, the prize was multiplied by last night’s multiplier, which was two.
The identity is not released until the prize has been claimed.
