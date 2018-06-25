  • $10M in drugs found during traffic stop

    CHICAGO, Ill. - Police in Chicago recovered more than $10 million worth of cannabis products during a weekend traffic stop.

    Officers with the Narcotics Unit where conducting an investigation which culminated with a vehicle suspected of drug trafficking being stopped, according toa post on the department's Facebook page. A police K9 alerted on the scent of drugs, and officers searched the vehicle.

    Police found more than 1500 pounds of cannabis products with a street value of more than $10 million.

    Pictures from the bust show countless vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, oils, syringes and more.

    Investigators said the drugs were being delivered to Chicago from California.

    The driver was arrested and charged with Cannabis Possession more than 5000 grams.

