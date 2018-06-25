$10M in drugs found during traffic stop

CHICAGO, Ill. - Police in Chicago recovered more than $10 million worth of cannabis products during a weekend traffic stop.
PHOTOS: Massive amount of drugs recovered during bust
Officers with the Narcotics Unit where conducting an investigation which culminated with a vehicle suspected of drug trafficking being stopped, according toa post on the department's Facebook page. A police K9 alerted on the scent of drugs, and officers searched the vehicle.
Trending stories:
- Man shot multiple times, left to die on sidewalk in Memphis neighborhood
- Woman spent night with man, had guys ransack his house when he drove her home, police say
- Woman crashes $660K Ferrari minutes after renting it from dealership
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Police found more than 1500 pounds of cannabis products with a street value of more than $10 million.
Pictures from the bust show countless vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, oils, syringes and more.
Investigators said the drugs were being delivered to Chicago from California.
The driver was arrested and charged with Cannabis Possession more than 5000 grams.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}