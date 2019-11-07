$12 million grant given to MATA for new buses and transit stations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multi-million dollar improvements are coming to MATA systems in the Mid-South.
Government officials said MATA won a federal grant to add new busses and new transit stations.
The $12 million grant will help pay for a new line connecting Downtown Memphis to the Medical District, through Overton Square.
That money will help build 28 new transit stations and add new electric buses with WiFi and electric changing docks.
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released a statement concerning the grant:
"Today, the Department of Transportation announced that the city of Memphis has been awarded a $12 million BUILD grant to be used toward the design and construction of a Bus Rapid Transit line from downtown Memphis to the University of Memphis. Congratulations to Mayor Strickland and his team on a job well done. Between this new transit system and the Union Row Opportunity Zone redevelopment project, Memphis has several impressive infrastructure projects coming its way."
