$12 million infrastructure plan approved to bring new buildings to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - West Memphis just approved a $12 million infrastructure plan bringing two new fire stations, a police substation and courthouse to the city.
A spokesperson for the city sent FOX13 sketches of what the buildings will look like. The first will be a new fire station in 50 years.
FOX13 was the only station to get a look at posters that will go up at the sites. Those posters have images of how the buildings will look.
At least one of the new fire stations will be built near Broadway and MLK.
Mayor Marco McClendon said the police substation is going up in the same area. He said the money will come from the city’s general fund.
They’re going through a public and private development company to make this work.
This new project will not raise taxes.
City leaders said the current buildings are aging and it costs less money to tear it down and build from scratch than it would to try to revitalize the current buildings.
FOX13 also found out that when it rains, water leaks into the building of the current courthouse. This project is expected to start in the next three months.
