$15,000 in damages done to local golf course

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - Officers are investigating after $15,000 in damages was down to a golf course in Panola County after vandals did donuts in their vehicles on the course.
The damage was down late Saturday night or early Sunday morning at the Mallard Pointe Golf Course.
We spoke with law enforcement and course mangers regarding the damages to the grass. They say the course probably won't look normal until Spring.
FOX13's Tom Dees investigates why the vandals could be facing federal and felony charges. Watch a LIVE look at the pricey damages on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.
