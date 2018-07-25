$15k in guns stolen from truck in Memphis

Memphis police are investigating after multiple guns were stolen from a truck in Memphis.
At 6:11a.m., MPD responded to a Theft from Motor Vehicle at 6020 Shelby Oaks Dr.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 25, 2018
The victim advised multiple firearms worth over $15k were stolen from his vehicle. The suspect broke a window to gain entry into the vehicle.
According to police, the break-in happened on the 6000 block of Shelby Oaks Drive.
The suspect broke a window to get inside the vehicle.
