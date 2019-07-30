0 $15K reward offered for information about disappearance of 86-year-old Shelby County woman

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - It’s been six months since an elderly woman disappeared from her home in Shelby County, and her family is still desperately trying to find her.

Pandora Duckett, 86, has been missing since Jan. 28, 2019, and now her family increased the reward for any information surrounding her disappearance.

She was last seen leaving the 4300 block of Rosswood on Jan. 28 around 7:30 a.m. shortly after trying to purchase two items at a gas station at New Allen Road and Raleigh Millington Road.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searched for Duckett with around 50 deputies and ATVs in the area where she disappeared, but she has not yet been located.

“My mother is a strong woman. She’s a God-fearing woman. She has prayed us out of a lot of situations and we’re going to pray her out of this one,” said Kim Duckett, who’s one of Pandora’s seven children.

Duckett’s family once again raised the offer to $15,000 for “any information leading to (Duckett) being found.”

SCSO officials told FOX13 they will continue to follow any leads related to Duckett’s whereabouts.

It has also been a roller coaster of temperatures and weather conditions in Memphis – from frigid nights to heavy rain and flood warnings.

However, Duckett’s family – especially her son – is refusing to think the worst.

“We appreciate all the thoughts, all the prayers, all the words of encouragement and stories of how similar situations have turned out great for other people,” said Duckett.

Once new leads come in, Duckett said he has a group of 50-75 volunteers who are ready to continue the search.

