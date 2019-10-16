0 $1.6M saved for new SkyCop cameras

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A $1.6 million plan months in the making will be bringing more cameras to Memphis streets.

SkyCop cameras are coming to Whitehaven, Westwood and other areas of town after Shelby County officials set aside $1.6 million for 25 cameras.

These cameras are essential because crime is rapid around areas in Whitehaven.

Gilda Williams is ready for new SkyCop cameras in Whitehaven. She tells us for the longest time her neighborhood was forgotten.

"The city has been putting them up but for some reason in the minority communities we have been without and now we'd like a piece of the pie," Williams said.

We talked to a local commissioner who's ready to get the cameras up and running.

Comissioner Edmund Ford said no one has touched the money for four months. He has a plan for 25 new SkyCop cameras in his district.

He met with people in his district and put together a list of locations for 25 SkyCop cameras.

Ford's focus is to help the people who need funds for cameras.

"When I go into a neighborhood where I represent or lower socio-economic status you may not necessarily see the cameras that other communities were able to purchase through neighborhood association or other organization," Ford said.

Ford said $1.6 million set aside in the budget will pay for 25 SkyCop cameras in 13 districts.

A plan neighbors said is long overdue.

"We need to act to avoid the need to react," Ford said.

Ford will present his resolution to start using the money to buy the SkyCop cameras during the next meeting on Oct. 30.

He believes it will take seven to 10 days to buy the cameras.



