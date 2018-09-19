  • $200 million Silo Square project underway in Southaven

    By: Tom Dees

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Construction is on schedule on a $200 million Silo Square project in Southaven. 

    In just a few months, they will start construction of homes and commercial building in that area.

    Unique restaurants and shop are also scheduled for the Silo Square.

    Brenda Deener of Moscow, Tennessee travels to Snowden Grove several times a month because she likes the area, she also likes what she’s see in the future of Silo Square.

    “Well, I think it’s a good thing. This is a family area – and this keeps the family together,” Deener said.

    The Mayor of Southaven told FOX13 loft apartments, specialty stores and more will be coming to the area.

    He also told us citizens should be able to get entertainment, shopping, or anything in the community on foot.

