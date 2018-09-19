$200 million Silo Square project underway in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Construction is on schedule on a $200 million Silo Square project in Southaven.
In just a few months, they will start construction of homes and commercial building in that area.
RELATED: Silo Square in Southaven, Mississippi hosts groundbreaking ceremony
Unique restaurants and shop are also scheduled for the Silo Square.
Brenda Deener of Moscow, Tennessee travels to Snowden Grove several times a month because she likes the area, she also likes what she’s see in the future of Silo Square.
“Well, I think it’s a good thing. This is a family area – and this keeps the family together,” Deener said.
The Mayor of Southaven told FOX13 loft apartments, specialty stores and more will be coming to the area.
He also told us citizens should be able to get entertainment, shopping, or anything in the community on foot.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Body cameras didn't capture MPD officer shooting man; 3 officers relieved of duty
- Mid-South woman mysteriously found dead at New Orleans truck stop; family demands answers
- Drivers beware: Man impersonating police officer in Mid-South
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}