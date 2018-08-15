$20k worth of hair extensions stolen from Memphis store

Memphis police are trying to find a group of hair snatchers.
Police said the beauty shop, which is located on the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue, was burglarized on August 14.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a yellow crowbar lying on the register and a box of wigs scattered across the parking lot.
Officers were able to watch surveillance footage which showed three people pry open the front door of the business.
Once they broke inside, two of the suspects ran behind the counter and began putting the wigs into a box. The third ran to the back of the store.
The victim said he believed around $20,000 worth of hair extensions were taken.
