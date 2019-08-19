$2.3 million worth of marijuana seized inside shipment of jalapenos

SAN DIEGO - A Mexican drug trafficker is feeling the heat after being busted with thousands of pounds of marijuana disguised in a shipment of spicy peppers.
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Otay Mesa cargo facility seized almost four tons of marijuana yesterday co-mingled in a shipment of jalapeño peppers.
The value is approximately $2.3 million
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
On Aug. 15, a Mexican citizen entered the port of entry driving a tractor pulling a trailer with cargo Jalapeno peppers.
When the truck arrived to the dock, a canine team roving the area alerted to the palletized shipment of peppers.
According to the release, officers probed the shipment and discovered a leafy-green like substance that field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana.
Officers extracted 314 large wrapped packages of marijuana co-mingled within the shipment of Jalapeno peppers, weighing 7,560 pounds.
The truck and marijuana were seized.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}