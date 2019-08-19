  • $2.3 million worth of marijuana seized inside shipment of jalapenos

    Updated:

    SAN DIEGO - A Mexican drug trafficker is feeling the heat after being busted with thousands of pounds of marijuana disguised in a shipment of spicy peppers. 

    Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Otay Mesa cargo facility seized almost four tons of marijuana yesterday co-mingled in a shipment of jalapeño peppers. 

    The value is approximately $2.3 million

    On Aug. 15, a Mexican citizen entered the port of entry driving a tractor pulling a trailer with cargo Jalapeno peppers. 

    When the truck arrived to the dock, a canine team roving the area alerted to the palletized shipment of peppers.  

    According to the release, officers probed the shipment and discovered a leafy-green like substance that field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana.

    Officers extracted 314 large wrapped packages of marijuana co-mingled within the shipment of Jalapeno peppers, weighing 7,560 pounds.

    The truck and marijuana were seized. 

