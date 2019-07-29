$24M lawsuit filed following Oxford plane crash in 2016

A lawsuit has been filed after a plane crash killed six Oxford, Mississippi residents back in 2016.
Attorneys are requesting more than $24 million for multiple expenses in the case.
Jason and Lea Farese, Austin and Angie Poole and Michael and Kimberly Perry were killed as their plane crashed in Alabama heading from Florida to Oxford.
The plane crashed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Early reports indicate the pilot lost an engine.
Eventually, the pilot reported that the aircraft “lost both fuel pumps” and that there was “no power.”
The aircraft continued to descend toward Runway 30 at TCL until it impacted trees approximately 1,650 feet short of the runway, crashed, and exploded.
A report from the National Transportation Safety Board Aviation Accident Factual Report said the airplane was owned by the Oxford University Aircraft Charters, LLC.
