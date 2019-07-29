0 $24M lawsuit filed years after Oxford plane crash killed 6 people in 2016

A lawsuit has been filed after a plane crash killed six Oxford residents back in 2016.

Attorneys are requesting more than $24 million for multiple expenses in the case.

Jason and Lea Farese, Austin and Angie Poole, and Michael and Kimberly Perry were killed as their plane crashed in Alabama heading from Florida to Oxford.

The plane crashed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Early reports indicated the pilot lost an engine.

Eventually, the pilot reported that the aircraft “lost both fuel pumps” and that there was “no power.”

The aircraft continued to descend toward Runway 30 at TCL until it impacted trees approximately 1,650 feet short of the runway, crashed, and exploded.

A report from the National Transportation Safety Board Aviation Accident Factual Report said the airplane was owned by the Oxford University Aircraft Charters, LLC.

According to a report issued by NTSB in 2018, pilot error and a lack of training in emergency procedures contributed to the crash.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Perry family. Named in it were the United States, FAA, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. It demands nearly $25 million for the couple's three children.

The lawsuit claims not only was the pilot negligent (which was originally cited by NTSB), but also the air traffic controllers were negligent and gave misinformation to the pilot via radio.

According to that lawsuit, when the pilot said there was a problem, ATC told the pilot Tuscaloosa was 20 miles away when it was actually 29 miles away. The lawsuit alleges that the air traffic controllers didn’t treat the incident as an emergency soon enough.

Because of that misinformation, the lawsuit alleges, the pilot may have made alternate plans to land earlier.

