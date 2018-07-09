'$250 Kroger Shopping Coupon' debunked by Kroger

A $250 coupon for Kroger is making its rounds around social media.
Trending stories:
- Memphis woman stabbed in the head, killed during fight identified by relatives
- Woman dies after being trapped inside car following Memphis crash, witness says
- Woman, 80, recovering after being shot, raped, robbed during home invasion, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Facebook posts of people hoping for a little help with their grocery bills have been shared thousands of times.
However, it proves too good to be true.
According to Kroger, they are not affiliated with the giveaway. They recommend not engaging with the posts.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}