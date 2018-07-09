  • '$250 Kroger Shopping Coupon' debunked by Kroger

    A $250 coupon for Kroger is making its rounds around social media. 

    Facebook posts of people hoping for a little help with their grocery bills have been shared thousands of times. 

    However, it proves too good to be true. 

    According to Kroger, they are not affiliated with the giveaway. They recommend not engaging with the posts. 

