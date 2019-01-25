0 $250 million expansion at Southland casino to add 400 jobs to area

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A $250 million expansion at the Southland Gaming and Racing Center in West Memphis will add 400 permanent jobs to the area.

Southland leaders released plans for a future hotel and casino.

With Southland’s expansion comes 400 new jobs, a brand-new casino, and a 20-story, 300-room hotel.

Southland’s General Manager, David Wolf, said of all the new jobs coming to Southland, the need for table dealers will be in high demand.

"We are going to take some dealers from Tunica and have our own school here for the locals to come and it will be free,” Wolf said.

Southland got the green light in November after Arkansas voters passed an amendment to allow existing gaming centers to receive their casino licenses.

Wolf said the expansion comes with more than 2,400 gaming machines and 60 live gaming tables.

And, maybe the areas tallest hotel.

"There will be nothing like it you'll be able to see it for miles. It'll be another amenity for Memphis to market,” Wolf said.

Wolf said getting experienced casino workers is important, but giving the locals in West Memphis job training and career is the priority.

"Right now, we are focusing on blackjack because blackjack is a big part of the gaming experience,” Wolf said.

Wolf told FOX13 training could start in the coming weeks.

