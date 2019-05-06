$250 million expansion for Southland casino could bring 1,500 construction jobs, 400 permanent jobs

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Construction of the $250 million Southland Casino Racing expansion project started Friday.
The expansion will include a new casino complex and a 20-story hotel with 300 rooms.
FOX13 spoke with contractors with Roy Anderson Corporation as the project began. In 2021, the project is set to be completed in West Memphis.
“I think that is a tourist attraction and a lot of people who go to casinos want to stay there,” said Kim Riggle, who is visiting from Louisville.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- New video shows stampede set off by shooting near Beale Street on final night of BSMF
- LOST AND FOUND: Police release photo of found items at Beale Street Music Fest
- Ex-wife of 'Winnie the Pooh' voice actor Jim Cummings accuses him of sexual abuse, animal cruelty
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
A contractor said his crews will meet with engineers to make sure they are meeting the criteria.
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said even the construction workers will help the city’s economy.
“I think when we’re starting to see construction, we’ll become hopeful of what’s to come in the future,” McClendon said. “So, maybe bring some jobs here as well. I know that whoever works on construction will definitely live here, eat here and make an economic impact for the city.”
This could create more than 1,500 construction jobs. The project is expected to add about 400 additional permanent jobs to the casino complex and hotel.
City leaders said the new facility will increase revenue and draw more tourism.
Southland officials told FOX13 they expect to release more information in the coming weeks.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}