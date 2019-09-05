$25k reward offered after shots fired at postal worker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a major reward for information that helps catch two suspects they said fired shots at one of their workers.
The incident occurred on September 4, 2019, at approximately 7:30 PM outside the US Postal Service Priority Mail Annex on the 3300 block of Jet Cove.
According to the release, the victim caught the suspects while they were burglarizing his personal vehicle.
When he confronted them, he was shot at, USPS said.
The reward is up to $25,000.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
