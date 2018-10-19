  • $40,000 in items taken from V Live, owner says

    Updated:

    A Memphis club, which was closed down and declared a public nuisance, is making headlines again. 

    Memphis police were called to VLive club on October 17 for the burglary call. 

    MLGW crews were at the club to get the power turned back on when a manager noticed the missing items. 

    Police called the owner, who could not give an exact price, but said it was around $40,000. 

    There are not have working security cameras because the building did not have power. 

