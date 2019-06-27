  • $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Collierville

    Updated:

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Check your Powerball ticket! 

    A winning lottery ticket was sold in Collierville. The winner matched four out of five numbers, plus the Powerball. The prize is $50,000. 

    The Collierville ticket was purchased at Collierville C Store, 398 New Byhalia Road. 

    The winner's name will not be announced until he or she claims their winnings. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories