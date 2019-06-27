$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Check your Powerball ticket!
A winning lottery ticket was sold in Collierville. The winner matched four out of five numbers, plus the Powerball. The prize is $50,000.
The Collierville ticket was purchased at Collierville C Store, 398 New Byhalia Road.
The winner's name will not be announced until he or she claims their winnings.
