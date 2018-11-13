0 $60K in merchandises stolen from cell phone store in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thieves cut a hole in the ceiling to burglarize a cell phone store in Orange Mound.

The owner of Smooth Wireless told FOX13 the crooks wasted very little time grabbing the most expensive items.

The thieves used a pickax to break through the roof to enter and rob the business Sunday night around midnight.

"It is just scary that your livelihood is in jeopardy when someone one to come and rob you," said Winter Wicks, a customer of one of the stores along Park Ave by Airways.

The crooks covered their faces in masks and had only a few minutes to spare.

The surveillance video shows the suspects putting in bags the new iPhone X-S which retails for about $1,000 and the X-S Max which cost about $1,500.

The store owner did not want to speak to FOX13 on cameras but showed us the empty case where he put the new iPhones.

He also told said the crooks stole iPads and a couple of the newest models of the Galaxy cell phone.

The total loss to the business is estimated at $60,000. FOX13 also noticed how these thieves wanted to cover their tracks.

They apparently noticed there were security cameras rolling. They busted into the office and snatched the security system off the wall.

It stopped the surveillance cameras from rolling.

Today workman put a down a permanent patch to the hole the thieves left behind.

It's another $4,700 bill in addition to the tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise gone.

"That's crazy. That's not good. That's not good," said Wicks.

