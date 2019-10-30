0 $732 million meant to lift Tennesseans out of poverty sits in Nashville account

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than $730-million meant to help the city's poor is sitting in an account, unused by the State of Tennessee.

That money comes from the federal government in the form of block grants.

FOX13 is investigating why that money hasn't been spent and who it would benefit if it were.

According to a University of Memphis study, nearly 28 percent of Memphians live in poverty. That includes 45 percent of Memphis children. That's why we are questioning state leaders why nearly ¾ of a billion dollars, meant to lift people out of poverty, is sitting in a bank account in Nashville.

This year the State of Tennessee received approximately $191 million in federal grant money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. In Tennessee, it's called Families First.

According to the Tennessee Department of Human Services, in 2019, only $73 million of it has been spent. The unused cash, totaling more than $730 million now, is in a reserve fund.

"5 percent more of our citizens have moved into poverty in one year," said David Jordan, director and CEO at Agape Child and Family Services.

His organization is one that receives funding through DHS's 2Gen program.

"We are really fortunate in our state that our economy is strong, and we have decreased, in a significant way, the number of those families who need that assistance," said Governor Lee. "It's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, so when the economy is strong, the families that need that assistance is decreased."

We pressed him on why the money is not being used for another purpose, like being diverted to non-profits that help the poor in other ways.

"Just like in our families, we don't just empty a bank account when we have a buildup of funds there. We know that there are things coming," Gov. Lee said. "There are changes coming. When they do, we will have resources for it."

We asked Jordan what a slice of that $732-million would mean for his organization.

"We need as much focus, funding, support other organizations involved in this work, because frankly we are going the wrong way for our families living in poverty," he said.

We reached out to DHS to see if it believes the funds should be spent now, as a part of its 2Gen program, benefiting programs like Agape.

They told us:

"The Department strives to be good stewards of the TANF block grant and will continue to do so in a fiscally conservative manner. These funds will be necessary to support families in the event of an economic downturn. However, in recent years as those seeking TANF assistance has declined, we have come up with innovative ways to spend this money through 2Gen partnerships both within our communities and with other state agencies. We will continue to seek out innovative ways to help Tennesseans living in poverty."



