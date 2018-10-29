  • $8,000 worth of wigs and beauty supplies stolen from Memphis store

    By: Alexa Lorenzo

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thieves are accused of stealing thousands worth of wigs and beauty supplies from a Memphis business.

    The breaking happened Saturday at Beauty Wigs in the 3200 block of Thomas. Police said the suspects stole more than $8,000 in merchandise and $200 in cash from a register.

    Responding officers saw two men running from the business. Darion Robinson was caught after a foot chase, according to MPD. 

    Investigators said Robinson wearing a dark hoodie and a baseball hat -- his face was covered with a bandana and gloves. His clothing matched one of the four males inside the store.

    Police found the front door of the business smashed open from a sledgehammer and the store the displayed were looted.

    Video showed a group of men gathering several packages of human hair and beauty products, then put them into boxes and run out of the store.

    The store owner told investigators $8,130 worth of merchandise was stolen and $200 from a smashed cash register was taken.

    Robinson is facing three charges - burglary of a business, theft of property $2,500 - $10,000, and evading arrest w/ foot pursuit. He's in jail on a $40,000 bond.

