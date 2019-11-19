$80k to be reallocated in 2020 budget, pay for lead testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The latest Shelby County Commission meeting called for action to be taken in light of the recent lead testing results.
A new resolution called for $80,000 to be transferred from one Shelby county budget to another to pay for lead testing for students.
The money will be transferred from the county commission contingency fund to the health department community budget.
Related: Number of SCS schools that tested positive for lead increases to 24
The resolution was sponsored by two commissioners and passed unanimously.
SCS officials said the sources where the lead was found were drinking fountains, faucets and ice machines.
Commissioners said they want all 19,000 students that were possibly affected to be tested. That is estimated to cost 80k but commissioners say there is a potential for more expenses to be incurred later.
Those sources have all been shut off at this time.
>>FREE TEST FOR LEAD IN YOUR WATER
Lead testing is available for free for affected staff and students at the health department.
FOX13 will keep you updated on the exact ways the $80,000 will be allocated to lead testing.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police report reveals cause of FedEx worker's death
- Man dead after his car was sprayed with bullets overnight in Memphis
- Judge denies family's request for DNA testing in attempt to exonerate man executed years ago
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}