0 $90 million spent on construction projects with SCS

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - $90 million will be spent on construction and maintenance projects for Shelby County Schools in the next year.

SCS Chief of Business Operations, Beth Phalen said the Shelby County Commission awarded this to them through capital funding.

“I was really happy and excited. I think that it was just a great moment for us,” Phalen said.

This is the highest level of capital award the district has ever received. Last year was a record-breaking year as well.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“Having these two record level awards, it shows the commitment of the Shelby County School board and also Shelby county to invest in the school district and do what’s right for the children,” Phalen said.

$45 million will go the construction of two new 21st-century schools-Goodlett elementary and Alcy Elementary. $19 million will go to classroom and gym additions at 10 schools. The other $25 million will go directly to 38 different major maintenance repairs.

“We base our priorities based on a $500 million deferred maintenance requirement,” Phalen said.

“What that means is we evaluate all the buildings within the district and we prioritize the conditions of those buildings in the types of work that needs to be done.”

With some of the money, SCS plans to make some future improvements to Kirby high school. The school was closed in August after a rodent infestation.

SCS will invest in new interior and exterior paint, lighting, roofing and a greenhouse.

“We’re looking at all schools that are in the same situation with the greenhouse,” Phalen said.

“Also, making sure all the trims trees are trimmed around the building, so we can help to improve the environment as such for rodents.”

The Shelby County School District said they are excited to be able to finally split the award money and dedicate a good amount of it to new schools and additions.

“It’s the first time we’ve been able to do that,” Phalen said. “I think if were able to secure this type of level award ongoing will be able to make more investments like that.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.