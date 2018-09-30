0 'A man of the people': City leader reacts to Phil Trenary's murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Church Health Special Events Manager Ken Hall worked closely with Phil Trenary for the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce from 2003-2005.

3 people including teenage girl charged in connection with murder of city leader

“He was fun, he was in a suit sometimes,” Hall said.

“Sometimes you’d see him popping into South Main restaurants in just jogging attire. Just jovial and a man of the people.”

Trenary, The President and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce, was shot and killed September 27 around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of South Front Street in Downtown Memphis.

Hall said the news came as a shock.

“I think either my Facebook or Twitter feed, kind of randomly, it was an absolute shock,” Hall said.

“Phil was just so beloved in the community.”

Saturday, Memphis Police said three people including a teenager were in custody in connection to the murder.

Twenty-two-year-old Mckinny Wright Jr, 18-year-old Quandarious Richardson, and 16-year-old Racanisha Wright are charged with First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Criminal Attempt Robbery and Criminal Attempt Especially Aggravated Robbery in connection to the murder.

According to the affidavit, the three were driving around in a stolen vehicle looking for someone to rob.

Last Thursday, Trenary was walking down Front Street when someone walked up to him and shot him.

The next day is when Richardson and another man took police on a high-speed chase through South Memphis.

“There’s not a lot of information,” Hall said.

“Three teens. I think it’s important that we move quickly on the investigation, but not hastily. We want to get it right. Every eye in Memphis is focused on this and also many eyes around the nation.”

Many who live on the street where the murder happened agree.

“Normally it’s quiet,” Neighbor Jamael turner said.

“You know all times of the night, so for somebody to get shot walking home, that’s very scary.”

“This is not the time to fight and point fingers,” Hall said.

“This is the time to move ahead and promote our city and promote our downtown and look for greater things ahead. That’s what Phil would want.”

Trenary’s funeral will be Thursday at the Christ United Methodist Church on Poplar Ave.

