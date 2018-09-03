'Alcoholic' bank robber arrested at his Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A Memphis bank robber is behind bars after making an unusual threat while holding up a bank.
Investigators say a Crime Stoppers tip lead to the arrest of Rodercus Freeman in connection to the robberies.
During a bank robbery, Freeman said, “I’m an alcoholic so don’t mess with me.” After taking the money, the Freeman fled the scene on foot.
Friday afternoon at 1:45 p.m. investigators conducted surveillance at Freeman's home. Police watched him get out of a gold Mercedes and enter his home.
After reviewing video surveillance from the bank, investigators noticed Freeman had the same characteristics as the person responsible for the other two bank robberies.
He was also wearing the same black and white Nike tennis shoes he had during the Independent Bank robbery.
The Independent Bank robbery happened August 17 on Poplar Ave. He pointed a gun wrapped in electrical tape at the tellers. Before leaving the scene, he once again told them he was an alcoholic.
Once police obtained a search warrant for Freeman's residence, they found a gold Mercedes used during the attempted bank robbery. Police also found a makeshift magazine wrapped in electrical tape used during the Independent bank robbery.
Freeman was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.
