"All Clear" given after explosives found on Millington base, no foul play suspected

MEMPHIS, Tenn - "All Clear" has been given after unaccounted for explosives were found during a routine inventory at the Millington Naval Base.
According to a Facebook post, "all personnel immediately need to go indoor and 'shelter in place.'
The Memphis Police Department Bomb Squad is on site and a perimeter has been set in the vicinity.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Everyone in affected areas have been advised to remain in their buildings unless they were directed otherwise by security and emergency response personnel until the 'All Clear" is given.
Officials say the origin of the explosive is currently under investigation.
Singleton Gate is closed, but the Navy Road Gate is open at this time.
More details on the investigation will be given later today, check back for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}