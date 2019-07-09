'All clear' given after Highway 51 shuts down due to gas leak, officials say

UPDATE -- The road has reopened. Drivers have been given 'all clear' by officials.
Multiple officers are on the scene after a gas leak in north Mississippi.
Highway 51 near Sterlin Lane has been shut down due to the leak, according to police.
Investigators arrived on the scene around 4:00 Tuesday.
According to MDOT, the area will be shut down for the next four hours.
It's unclear what caused the leak at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
