'Armed and dangerous' 16-year-old wanted for shooting of Tennessee Uber driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police are searching for a 16-year-old who they said is wanted for critically shooting an Uber driver Wednesday night.
David Mays, 16, is wanted for the shooting during an attempted carjacking at an Exxon on Shelby Avenue in Nashville.
Police said Mays pulled into the gas station and tried to get the Uber driver's keys. The driver tried to shut the door and gunfire rang out.
The victim was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Mays should be considered armed and dangerous.
Mays was arrested on for aggravated robbery last July. He was given a weekend pass by DCS in February and failed to return.
Call 615-862-8600 with information.
