0 'Autism is my Superpower': Boy shares poem about his autism at school talent show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 8-year-old boy was inspired to share his poem about living with autism during a talent show in Memphis.

"This is who I am and who God called me to be. Yes I have autism but I won't let it have me," said Laterrius Olden jr.

Oden shared his story in front of a large crowd at Vision Preparatory Charter School.

He doesn't consider autism a setback, instead, he calls it his superpower.

"If we were all the same, the world would be a boring place," said Olden.

His mother Brittany Jones said she was surprised when her son told her he wanted to write a poem for the talent show.

"Because he was so brave it made me feel brave and push him to do it," said Jones.

She said he enjoys expressing himself through art, his favorite thing to draw is a superhero he calls autism boy.

"It means I think autism is powerful," said Olden.

Touched by his drawing, his mother brought a cape with the letter A on the back for his performance.

The two spent hours practicing for his big night.

"I am still a human with feelings and a heart I'm talented and silly mostly loving, and smart," read Oden.

The poem was meant to inspire others to be kind and let people know it's okay to be different.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.