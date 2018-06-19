'Bird' electric scooters are flying across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With the bikes here, it's now time to make way for the scooters!
Memphians from Midtown to Downtown have been riding the 2-wheeled scooters by Bird across the city.
“They are pretty cool! I rode one to the park yesterday,” Kay Martinez said.
However, both riders and city officials have some concerns about the new ride sharing option.
Doug McGowan, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Memphis, detailed what is to be expected.
McGowan said, “The city has the right to make sure that we are managing any shared mobility asset.”
In addition, helmet use will be encouraged for all users while riding scooters and required for minors.
The proposed ordinance will also require bicycles, electric-assist bicycles, or electric scooters to be ridden on streets not sidewalks and where available, in bike lanes and bike paths.
McGowan further stated, “You certainly cannot park the bike or scooter in any way that impedes a handicap ramp or in any way impedes a sidewalk. You can't park it in a designated on street parking spot if it's a metered space.”
Potential scooter rider Wayne Baker says, “It beats walking it sure do it serves a good purpose.”
