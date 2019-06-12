0 'Black b****es in silver car.' Offensive comment put on customer's receipt at drive-thru

OXFORD, Miss. - An offensive remark on the receipt at a Mississippi drive-thru sparked a tidal wave of public outcry across social media.

The original post, which has since been deleted, was shared thousands of times.

Lex Washington pulled through the Who Dat's Drive-Thru in Oxford where she ordered food and drinks for herself and a friend, according to the now-deleted social media post.

The receipt she was given included her order and an additional five words.

Where there was supposed to be a description of the customer and car, Washington found the words "Black b****es in silver car."

Three days later, Washington wrote about the incident on Facebook.

"So, I wasn't going to say anything and give them the opportunity to do right but, nothing has been done," her post started.

The next day, the business at the center of controversy responded on Facebook.

It details that Wylie Coleman, whose connection to the business is not immediately made clear, sat down with Lex Washington to discuss how they could move forward.

The post said the employee who wrote the comment on the receipt has been fired.

"The first step was taken by myself to the employee who was informed that they were terminated immediately. Ms. Washington & I decided this was necessary because the food service could be jeopardized & that is the only way to start moving forward with what transpired. We agreed upon to take steps to ban this & any individuals that feel in any way, they may be allowed to marginalized people to a word or level," the post said.

"From the bottom of my heart, I would like to apologize to the young ladies that were attacked by this injustice. We have a lot of work to do as humans & a representative of the community."

Lex Washington ultimately removed her original Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

Read the full post below:

