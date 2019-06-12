0 'Black b****es in silver car.' Offensive comment put on customer's receipt at Oxford drive-thru

OXFORD, Miss. - An offensive remark on the receipt at a Mississippi drive-thru sparked a tidal wave of public outcry across social media.

The original post, which has since been deleted, was shared thousands of times.

Alexia Washington pulled through the Who Dat's Drive-Thru in Oxford where she ordered food and drinks for herself and a friend, according to the now-deleted social media post.

The receipt she was given included her order and an additional five words.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Where there was supposed to be a description of the customer and car, Washington found the words "Black b****es in silver car."

Three days later, Washington -- who is a student at Ole Miss -- wrote about the incident on Facebook.

"So, I wasn't going to say anything and give them the opportunity to do right but, nothing has been done," her post started.

The next day, the business at the center of controversy responded on Facebook.

It details that Wylie Coleman, whose connection to the business is not immediately made clear, sat down with Lex Washington to discuss how they could move forward.

The post said the employee who wrote the comment on the receipt has been fired.

"The first step was taken by myself to the employee who was informed that they were terminated immediately. Ms. Washington & I decided this was necessary because the food service could be jeopardized & that is the only way to start moving forward with what transpired. We agreed upon to take steps to ban this & any individuals that feel in any way, they may be allowed to marginalized people to a word or level," the post said.

"From the bottom of my heart, I would like to apologize to the young ladies that were attacked by this injustice. We have a lot of work to do as humans & a representative of the community."

Washington ultimately removed her original Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

“I still feel that that is not enough, but he only has so much power in his hands as to what he can do to his employees,” Washington said.

Despite the actions taken from store officials, Washington told FOX13 she does not feel safe in Oxford after the incident. She said it has left her feeling scared and like she has nowhere to turn.

“I didn’t have many options. I couldn’t go to the police because of their current situation because we don’t have a safe place in Oxford being African American,” said Washington.

The owner would not speak on camera, telling FOX13 his Facebook statement speaks for itself.

Washington said she has no plans on returning to the restaurant anytime soon.

Read the full post below:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.