'Black Panther' stunt woman and reality TV star visit Memphis, tell children to follow their dreams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two young TV and film personalities visited the Neighborhood Christian Center Friday in Memphis to talk with kids about following their dreams.
Carrie Bernans has worked on Black Panther and other ‘Avengers’ movies. She also used to go to the NCC as a high school student and was given a scholarship from them for college.
“They had a lot of different programs that they offer the community, and for a lot of kids that were in low income areas, really just gave us a lot of different tools to help us in our day to day – and also to prepare us for college,” Bernans said.
Her friend, Candace Renee Rice, is on the TV show “Floribama Shore.” She also spoke about her time here in Memphis throughout her childhood.
“Your foundation starts here,” Rice said. “You get everything that you get here, we take it to another city, be great, come back, deposit it. It’s full circle.”
They want kids to know their past does not define them. They told the children that dreams can come true if they work hard enough and have the right attitude.
Bernans said she had great mentors at NCC, and it’s a reason she’s so successful.
FOX13 found out young adults who have a mentor are 55 percent more likely to enroll in college.
They’re 130 percent more likely to hold a leadership position.
