0 'Block Party for Peace' holds annual event this weekend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you're looking for something to do that aims to promote unity the annual ‘Block Party for Peace' is going on this weekend in Memphis.

Bringing people together is nothing new for the those who help put on the annual block party for peace, and over the span of 14 years the event continues to grow.

Representative Antonio Parkinson told FOX13 about the event's humble beginnings.

"14 years ago, we were sitting on the corner of a soul food restaurant. We had one vendor at that time. But we had a lot of people come through. It told us then that this is something the people wanted. They want something they can come out to an enjoy with their family and have access to resources that will empower them," Parkinson told FOX13.

He said the mission to better the quality of life of people, which hasn't been easy because poverty has been a common link to crime.

"Most crimes are done with some type of financial incentive in mind. They are kicking your back door in to steal your stuff, so they can sell your stuff, so they can have some money," Parkinson said.

Memphians are trying to change that by coming together and offering resources that can hopefully point people in the right direction, and it's even become a platform for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

"There is a lot of room for entrepreneurship here in Memphis, and people like the support in our community. I think this to support what he had i think this is a good opportunity to get your name out there and make a name for yourself," Kristina Shields told FOX13.

If you missed out Friday night, you can still come out Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

