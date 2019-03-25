'Bluff City Law' production equipment destroyed during storm

A local tv pilot being filmed in the Mid-South had multiple tents and various other equipment destroyed in the storm.
The show is called 'Bluff City Law' and started shooting earlier this month.
The damage can be seen on South Front Street and Beale Street.
It is not clear exactly how much the damages will cost and if this will delay future shoot dates.
STORM DAMAGE: Equipment used for “Bluff City Law” filming is destroyed because of the storm last night. I’ll show you around at 7. #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/84L2nDhf4u— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) March 25, 2019
