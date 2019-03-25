  • 'Bluff City Law' production equipment destroyed during storm

    By: Shelby Sansone

    Updated:

    A local tv pilot being filmed in the Mid-South had multiple tents and various other equipment destroyed in the storm.

    The show is called 'Bluff City Law' and started shooting earlier this month. 

    The damage can be seen on South Front Street and Beale Street. 

    It is not clear exactly how much the damages will cost and if this will delay future shoot dates. 

    FOX13 has a crew LIVE on the scene for Good Morning Memphis. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories