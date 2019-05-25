0 'Bring Waffle House to Oxford': Local residents push for addition of restaurant

OXFORD, Miss. - The city of Oxford is using social media to attract a business.

One specific business —Waffle House. It has gotten national attention.

‘Bring Waffle House to Oxford’ has had hashtags associated with the movement.

FOX13 spoke with an Oxford woman who is considered to be a Waffle House expert.

Frances Smith, was dressed in a beautiful ‘Waffle House’ yellow, as she called it.

FOX13 asked Smith how many Waffle Houses she has eaten at.

“Oh I have no earthly idea,” Smith said. “Honey, I will be 85 next week, I have eaten at a lot of them. I can’t count them, I ran out of fingers.”

Mayor Robin Tannehill has pushed on Twitter all the contact info for Waffle House.

She even posted a picture on Twitter, which shows Tannehill in a Waffle House hat with Waffle House’s VP of Real Estate.

When the @WaffleHouse VP of Real Estate comes to visit, you wear your hat even if it doesn’t match! Thank you, Jeff Cole, for the fun conversation. Hoping to hear you found the perfect spot! #WaffleHouseinOxfordMS @dwcase I’m ordering our capes now! pic.twitter.com/ll5NRszg5s — Robyn Tannehill (@RobynTannehill) May 9, 2019

Ole Miss law professor David Case started a Waffle House support group and sported his name on a Waffle House tag.

Vernada O’Banner wants the restaurant to be in the city, even though she will not eat there.

“It’s more places to eat late at night. But, I don’t care for it. Waffle House,” O’Banner said.

In the land of the Ole Miss Rebels, they are in dogged pursuit of a Waffle House.

It could be seen as the start of an SEC rivalry of sorts. Out of the 15 cities with SEC universities, Oxford and College Station -- home to Texas A&M -- are the only two without a Waffle House.

Smith said she goes to Waffle House for one thing.

“The waffles of course, why else?” she said.

Smith told FOX13 if there was a Waffle House in Oxford, she might even celebrate here 85th birthday there next week.

“Well, we have a lot of eating places, but the Waffle House would be a nice place to have in my uneducated opinion,” Smith said.

FOX13 reached out to the mayor and professor David Case to find out where things stand in the Waffle House movement. We will let you know their response when we find out.

