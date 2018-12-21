0 'Build Up, Not Out': City releases Memphis 3.0 plan for decades of improvement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After two years, hundreds of community meetings and feedback from 15,000 people, the City of Memphis released its vision for next few decades.

The draft for Memphis 3.0 “Build Up, Not Out” outlines a comprehensive plan for land use and growth.

The plan separates the city into 14 districts and outlines various city centers called anchors like Crosstown Concourse and Whitehaven Plaza.

Memphis officials believe these anchors could be used to leverage additional investment.

Rev. Earle Fisher said the draft has some good ideas for the Whitehaven neighborhood, including improving transit and more investment to Whitehaven Plaza.

But he wants to make sure that investment doesn’t hurt the community.

“The community wants to make sure these incentives don’t exploit the people in these neighborhoods and simply empower corporates,” said Fisher. “Memphis is the number one place for black entrepreneurs, then I think we need to be talking seriously and significantly about what these types are made in Whitehaven that could attract more of those black entrepreneurs – and that could those already in the area.”

City staff said each district has a set of suggestions to help various parts of the neighborhood accelerate, sustain and nurture.

“Set of nurturing activities that need to take place where we're doing some infrastructure investments, where we're improving the lighting and improving some of the street scape,” said John Zeanah, director of the Memphis-Shelby County Division of Planning and Development.

The plan also includes a section about improving transportation through the city. Some of the suggestions for Whitehaven include improving options for cyclists and pedestrians.

Starting in January, the full report will be available in print at city libraries, and the city will host additional meetings about the project. You can also view the project here.

