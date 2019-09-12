CLARKSDALE, Miss. - It's a long fall from grace since saving the world from Thanos in Endgame for Captain America.
According to Clarksdale Police, they arrested Captain America, well at least someone dressed up as him, on September 10.
Trending stories:
David Hobbs, 36, was donning the superhero costume when he was caught breaking into a shed, according to the police report.
The homeowner said he was alerted by his alarm. After grabbing a handgun, he found Hobbs breaking into his shed, police said.
Hobbs was taken into custody and is charged with Burglary.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}