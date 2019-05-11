0 'Cold-blooded murder': Family of father of 3 shot to death at Memphis furniture store speaks out

Memphis police arrested a man they said is responsible for shooting and killing someone at a furniture store in Memphis.

And FOX13 spoke with the victim's family following his tragic death.

The shooting happened at American Freight Furniture and Mattress on Highway 64 around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Court records said a truck driver, who is identified as Timothy Saunders in the affidavit, was arguing with Thomas Hartman in a warehouse.

Hartman was a store manager. Family members told FOX13 Hartman was in his 40s and was a father of three.

Saunders left the building during the fight and then came back. He took out a handgun and pointed it towards the victim's face, according to court records. He then pulled the trigger, police said.

Hartman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Timothy Saunders is charged with First-Degree Murder.

FOX13 spoke with Hartman's mother and stepsister, who are both heartbroken and shocked by the incident.

“He was a good man, he didn’t deserve this. His life revolved around his children. That was so wrong. It’s just not right. Why did he have a gun? I don’t care if he was an ex-cop. He killed my son. Cold-blooded murder,” said Joann Macklin, Hartman’s mother.

“I hate that he did this,” said Christine McCloud, Hartman’s stepsister.

Hartman’s stepsister said she learned about her brother’s murder after searching Facebook because he wasn’t answering his phone.

That’s when the CEO called the family to share the news.

“My son would throw up his hands and walk away from a confrontation. He did not like violence. He had an altercation with him before. Sometimes he would show up early and wanted him to unload. He made a racial slur at my son,” Macklin stated.

"He said, 'I’m in a meeting, you’re going to have to move your truck. We can’t do your load right now' and really angry saying 'I’m going to show you,'” McCloud stated.

McCloud told FOX13 employees said that’s when the suspect walked to his truck, got a gun and shot her brother.

McCloud said her last conversation with her brother was when she told him he worked too much and needed to spend more time with his kids.

FOX13 researched the suspect’s criminal history. Prior to this incident, he did not have a criminal history, according to TBI.

The Clarksville Police Chief said they are shocked by the news.

