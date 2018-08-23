0 'Come out with your hands up.' Barricade situation sparked by undercover MPD investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A barricade situation in a Memphis neighborhood ended with a suspect surrendering to officers hours after he fled into a home.

FOX13 first arrived on the scene shortly after 4 a.m. Our crews heard officers yelling for a suspect to "come out with your hands up."

Officers originally responded to to the area of Young Avenue and Hollywood Street for a shooting call.

Police told FOX13 it was the result of an incident between an undercover officer and a suspect. MPD said officers went to the home as part of an "ongoing investigation."

The suspect allegedly fired shots at the undercover officers and fled into the home. At least one undercover officer also fired shots, but nobody was hit.

Several police cars, including TACT units, responded to the location. Our crew on the scene was pushed back five times as police continued to expand the crime scene.

Crime scene on Young Ave and S Hollywood St. We’ve heard police talking over a megaphone. Additional officers and investigators continue to arrive. We’re working to find out more information on @FOX13Memphis #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/ltJho5mXaS — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) August 23, 2018

Neighbors told FOX13's Alexa Lorenzo they were asked to leave their homes. A number of streets in the area were blocked off.

People living nearby tell me they have just been asked to leave their homes. We’ve heard police saying “Come out with your hands up.” twice this morning on Young Ave and S Hollywood St. New updates on @FOX13Memphis #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/PrzwbzNB7i — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) August 23, 2018

After more than four hours, police said the suspect surrendered. He was taken into custody.

We are working to learn what charges he will face -- and the details surrounding the undercover investigation that led police to the home.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

