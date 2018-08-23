0 'Come out with your hands up.' Memphis home surrounded by police officers in barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crime scene continues to expand as police surround a home in a Memphis neighborhood.

Police have confirmed this is a barricade situation. The location is in the Beltline neighborhood at Young Avenue and Hollywood Street.

Officers originally responded to a shooting call at a home on Young. When they got to the house, people inside wouldn't allow them in.

FOX13 has a crew on the scene. They have been pushed back five times by police.

Each time the scene is pushed back, officers are putting up new tape.

An officer on a megaphone could be heard telling someone inside a home to “come out with your hands up.”

Crime scene on Young Ave and S Hollywood St. We’ve heard police talking over a megaphone. Additional officers and investigators continue to arrive. We’re working to find out more information on @FOX13Memphis #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/ltJho5mXaS — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) August 23, 2018

Several police cars, including TACT units, are at the location.

Neighbors told FOX13's Alexa Lorenzo they are being asked to leave their homes. A number of streets in the area are blocked off.

People living nearby tell me they have just been asked to leave their homes. We’ve heard police saying “Come out with your hands up.” twice this morning on Young Ave and S Hollywood St. New updates on @FOX13Memphis #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/PrzwbzNB7i — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) August 23, 2018

