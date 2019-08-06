0 'Communities in Schools' helping local students break down barriers to success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In six years, "Communities in Schools Memphis" CEO Sonji Branch said she's seen a positive impact on local students.

She credits the strategy of adding support within schools.

"We bring community resources inside of the schools in order to help to support students by mitigating those external facts that become barriers to their academic success," Branch said.

CIS Memphis has grown from 900 students to almost 13,000. The program places one staff member in each school, which totals to 26 this upcoming year.

The support offered includes basic needs, such as school supplies and uniforms.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

It goes deeper, with support geared toward mental health, transportation and housing insecurities. Students with the most need are given extra attention.

"They get special, individualized attention and support that really allows our staff to hone in on what those specific needs and/or deficits are for those students," Branch said.

Branch said the main focus is attendance and making sure students graduate.

More than 13 percent of students are chronically absent statewide.

Branch said the issues of transportation and mental well-being in a school setting are factors the program is trying to fight against to improve attendance.

"All of those are barriers or challenges that impact the student's willingness and desire to be in that school setting," she said.

From the basic needs to deeper issues, Branch said all factors must be addressed to help students reach their potential.

"There are multiple layers of barriers that our students face, and each have to be addressed in order for our students to be successful," she said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.