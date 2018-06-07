0 'Creeped ' out Tennessee mother's instincts lead to sex offender's arrest

A registered Tennessee sex offender has been arrested following allegations he was inviting children to play with chickens at his residence, WZTV reported.

75-year-old Daniel Sherman Harris was arrested by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday for violation of the sex offender registry after a concerned mother took to social media to report his suspicious activity.

The mother took to social media with her concern after Harris -a former egg vendor at the Donelson Farmers Market- sent her a card from his Dan's Happy Eggs business. According to the mom, Harris stated "he has children come to see his chickens, gather eggs, play with them and encouraged me to bring my son."

The mom goes on to say she decided to take her child and bring her husband. The mother says Harris seemed upset she brought her husband and asked if her child wanted to go see his chicken eggs. The mom says she felt "creeped" out and decided to do some research. That's when she found Harris on the registry and decided to take to social media to warn others.

Trending stories:

According to the mom, Harris was "coaching parents" to bring kids to his home.

The Tennessee Sex Offender Registry states Harris was arrested in 2007 for a lewd and lascivious act with a child. His last known residence is 626 Chandler Road in Mt. Juliet. Police took notice of the mother's viral post and arrested Harris on Wednesday at his residence.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.