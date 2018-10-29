0 'Dangerous rhetoric' to blame after three hate crimes in three days

Three days, three hate crimes in the U.S.

One phrase on the minds and lips of many Americans: Dangerous rhetoric.

It began Wednesday, when Gregory Bush, a white man, with a history of violence allegedly shot and killed two African-Americans at a Kentucky Kroger after he couldn’t get inside a predominantly black church.

Then Friday, Cesar Sayoc was arrested in Florida, charged with sending more than a dozen pipe bombs to high-profile critics of President Trump, including Former President Barack Obama.

And Saturday, 11 people were killed, six more injured after Robert Bowers allegedly shouted anti-Semitic slurs as he opened fire in a Pittsburg synagogue.

One thing all three men had in common: a history of hate.

President Trump says he’s not to blame.

“We have seen the media use in recent hours to use the sinister actions of one individual to score political points against me and the Republican Party,” the President said at a rally in Charlotte Friday.

However, the suspected pipe bomber’s van and social media were covered in hateful remarks aimed at Democrats, the media, and others.

Many say the hate has been perpetuated, the fires flamed, by the political rhetoric coming out of the current administration.

“I obviously don’t know the motivations of this man,” said U.S. Senate Candidate and former Tennessee Governor, Phil Bredesen, at a campaign stop in Memphis Saturday. There I asked him if he believes dangerous political rhetoric is to blame. “I do think when you have the kind of political environment where ‘everybody in our tribe is good and everybody in the other tribe is bad’, it invites people who are a little off in the head to do this kind of stuff. That’s one of the many reasons I think we should be cooling the rhetoric down,” he answered.

Following the massacre in Pittsburg, the President calling for more guns, saying Saturday morning,

“This would be a case for if there was an armed guard inside the temple, they would've been able to stop him, maybe there would've been nobody killed except for him, frankly.”

While Mr. Obama called for gun control, tweeting in part: “ All of us have to fight the rise of anti-Semitism and hateful rhetoric against those who look, love, or pray differently. And we have to stop making it so easy for those who want to harm the innocent to get their hands on a gun."

Memphis-area Congressman, Steve Cohen took Obama’s sentiments further.

He released a statement that said in part: “President Trump’s statements today, suggesting that if there were armed guards inside the synagogue they may have been able to stop the shooter is NRA-driven and sophomoric logic. We need a president who protects all Americans from Enemies both foreign and domestic.”

