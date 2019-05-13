'Empire' will end after next season

Fox has just announced that the hit drama "Empire" will end after season six.
The season five finale just aired last Wednesday.
Empire" companion drama "Star" is among the goners as the network makes room for an eclectic mix of wrestling, two new animated comedies and a "9-1-1" spinoff starring Rob Lowe.
"We are turning the final season of 'Empire' into a large television event," Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier told a teleconference Monday. "One of the great benefits of announcing a final season is that you actually allow the fans to lean in and have the ending they deserve."
There are still no plans to bring back Jussie Smollett.
RELATED: Jussie Smollett not returning to ‘Empire' after allegations of lying about hate crime
Smollett made national headlines when he said he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.
He then faced felony charges for lying to police.
Those charges were then dropped.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Women on alert after parking lot encounters with creepy man in DeSoto County
- Attorney: Man accused of shooting Memphis mother to death in front of her kids claims innocence
- Store manager shot and killed by delivery driver at Memphis business, employee at nearby store says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}