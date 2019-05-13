  • 'Empire' will end after next season

    Updated:

    Fox has just announced that the hit drama "Empire" will end after season six.

    The season five finale just aired last Wednesday.

    Empire" companion drama "Star" is among the goners as the network makes room for an eclectic mix of wrestling, two new animated comedies and a "9-1-1" spinoff starring Rob Lowe.

    "We are turning the final season of 'Empire' into a large television event," Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier told a teleconference Monday. "One of the great benefits of announcing a final season is that you actually allow the fans to lean in and have the ending they deserve."

    There are still no plans to bring back Jussie Smollett. 

    RELATED: Jussie Smollett not returning to ‘Empire' after allegations of lying about hate crime 

    Smollett made national headlines when he said he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

    He then faced felony charges for lying to police.

    Those charges were then dropped.

